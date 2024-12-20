Power cuts in Kashmir crippling lives: Tarigami

CPI(M) general secretary and legislator Kulgam Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami on Friday said the absence of electricity in several parts of Kashmir is affecting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. The Kashmir is currently witnessing cold wave, even summer capital witnessing -6.2°C. (HT File)

The Kashmir is currently witnessing cold wave, even summer capital witnessing -6.2°C. Many parts in Kashmir have recorded -8 to 10°C and erratic power supply is adding to the woes of the people, especially those with chest problems. Post Covid, many patients across Kashmir are relying on oxygen support especially during winters.

The Kulgam legislator asked government to ensure uninterrupted power supply as patients are suffering.

“In the absence of a seamless electricity, COPD patients in many areas of the Valley have to press generators into service,significantly enhancing their treatment costs. Additionally, amidst sub-zero temperatures, the protracted power outages cause immense hardships to people,” Tarigami said in a statement.