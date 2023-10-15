Power, road infra will help farmers: J&K L-G Sinha

The power and road projects in the countryside will help the marginalised people and the farmers, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday as he laid the foundation of infrastructure projects in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. L-G Manoj Sinha hands over land allotment letter to a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana in Bandipora on Sunday (HT Photo)

Office of the L-G, in posts on micro-blogging platform X, said that Sinha inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth over ₹73 crore.

He handed over land allotment orders to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin and sanction letters under other welfare schemes.

“The power, road and bridge projects and water schemes will create a more competitive environment in far-flung areas, benefitting marginalised sections of society and large segments of farming families,” Sinha said.

The L-G chaired a review meeting with the Bandipora district administration. He took stock of the progress of infrastructure projects, centrally sponsored and Union territory sector schemes. He directed the district administration for a detailed action plan for winter to “enhance the ease of living” of citizens.

“Power sector, education, health, agriculture, horticulture and tourism departments should work to strengthen the growth and development of Bandipora. Tourism will be a catalyst in the development of the district,” he said.

The L-G visited the frontier district of Kupwara earlier this month where he had informed of laying of the railway line as a technical survey sanctioned by the railway ministry was going on.

