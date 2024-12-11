Power supply of 100 ‘polluting’ units in snapped: PSPCL

The PSPCL has disconnected more than 100 power connections across the central zone for non-compliance with environmental norms in the past two months, officials aware of the matter informed. The PPCB compiled a list of the offending units and sent it to the PSPCL for action. (HT FIle)

A senior PSPCL official noted that the action was taken mostly against industrialists who failed to comply with environmental regulations, particularly those dumping untreated wastewater and harmful chemicals into the already polluted Buddha Nullah. Hosiery and electroplating units also figure on the list.

According to officials, among these disconnections, 27 cases were reported in the east circle, covering areas like Shivpuri, Madhopuri, Kalyan Nagar, Tajpur Road and Basti Jodhewal. Additionally, 16 violations were found solely in the Focal Point area.

More than 50 cases were reported from the west and suburban circles. Interestingly, Gurpreet Singh, XEN of City Centre, mentioned that this division had not reported any violations due to the presence of small-scale industries, which are less likely to contribute to such pollution.

Notably, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) compiled a list of the offending units on the regular basis and sent it to the PSPCL for action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, amended in 1988. After receiving such a list, the PSPCL took immediate steps to disconnect power supplies to the violating industries.

Commenting on the development, Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer, central zone, asserted that the corporation promptly act after receiving the PPCB list in a tough stance against pollution.”