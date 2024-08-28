Powercom staff calls to gherao minister’s residence on Sept 1

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) workers on Wednesday announced that they will extend their “work to rule” protest till Friday and will surround the residence of power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on September 1. HT Image

The workers have been on a “work to rule” protest since August 21. Under this protest, the workers have said they will only work for eight hours, as authorised under the rule, and not tend to the extra work they have to do due to the staff shortage.

The powercom employees said seeing the state government’s “evasive and irresponsible attitude” towards them, they have decided to intensify their protest. The protest is led by the PSEB Employees Joint Forum, a federation of 16 unions and Bijli Mulazim Ekta Manch, which also is backed by six unions.

The agitated workers have presented a charter of 40 demands, including the payment of arrears and doing away with contractual employment and recruitment of regular employees.