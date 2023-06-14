2 hurt, buildings damaged as quake hits J&K’s Doda

A powerful earthquake was felt across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon causing panic among the people. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Doda district of Jammu at the depth of six kilometers and its magnitude was 5.4 on richter scale. The quake tremors caused cracks in several buildings and houses in the Doda district but there was no loss of life. Two girls sustained minor injuries in Doda. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Doda district of Jammu at the depth of six kilometers and its magnitude was 5.4 on richter scale. (PTI Photo)

Tremors were felt across J&K and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and other parts of North India.

Local residents in Doda said that besides a hospital building, several school buildings also got damaged in the earthquake. “A sub-district hospital in Gandoh Bhalessa developed cracks due to earthquake,” said a panchayat member. Several people shared pictures and videos of damaged buildings in Doda.

Deputy commissioner Doda, Vishespal Mahajan said that there have been reports of cracks in buildings and houses in Gandoh, Baderwah and Thatri of the district. “There is no loss of human life from any part of the district. Two girls sustained minor injuries. There has been no major report of any damage from any part of the district and all officers are on job,” he said.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake had its epicenter in Doda district measuring 5.4 magnitude on the rector scale. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir,” NCS tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister and the head of Democratic Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that that the damage caused by earthquake in J&K especially in Chenab Valley is unfortunate. “The earthquake caused damage in J&K, especially in Chenab valley is unfortunate and I appeal all my workers to visit the affected areas to help the people who suffered damage or any other loss due to this natural calamity,” tweeted Azad.

Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti said that relief operations should be extended to affected families. “Considerable damage caused by an earthquake in Doda today. Hope there are no casualties & relief is extended to the families affected immediately,” she said in a statement.