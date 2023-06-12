‘Snake prank’ turns ugly in Zirakpur, 5 hurt

A prank played by children on a woman living in Mannat Enclave- 2, Pabhat village, Zirakpur, triggered a clash on Saturday among the neighbours and left five persons of three families injured. The injured are being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. A vehicle damaged during the clash in Zirakpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A total of three vehicles, a car, a bike and an autorickshaw, were also damaged during the clash and two houses were reportedly vandalised.

When the children, who were pranking passersby with a dummy snake, pranked the woman, she got scared and started screaming.

Listening to the screams, her family members stepped out of the house.

As the children went into hiding, the elders indulged in a heated argument, leading to a scuffle. As per the residents, the scuffle took an ugly turn as one of the parties involved called outsiders.

The two sides hurled bricks and stones at each other. They then pelted each other’s houses and vehicles with bricks and stones as well.

The police reached the spot after they informed by the residents of the area. area resident informed the police about the entire episode at night, following which the police reached the spot and separated both the parties.

Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh said that they received information about the fight and reached on the spot. The injured were rushed to hospital and that they are awaiting medico-legal reports. He added that they are investigating the matter and action will be taken after once they have all the facts.