PRE-BUDGET MEETING Will address key issues in upcoming Budget: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday assured industrialists that the state’s upcoming annual Budget will address immediate priorities while focusing on achieving long-term objectives. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the pre-budget meeting with representatives of industries and manufacturing units in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Presiding over a pre-budget consultation meeting in Gurugram with stakeholders from the industry and manufacturing sectors, the chief minister assured that key issues raised during the discussion would be incorporated into the Budget. He emphasised that the government remains committed to balancing immediate needs with sustainable economic goals.

Representatives from various organisations associated with the industrial and manufacturing sectors shared their suggestions for the Budget. Industries minister Rao Narbir Singh, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma also attended the meeting.

Reaffirming the state’s inclusive approach to development, Saini highlighted the vital role of industrial institutions in Haryana’s economic growth. “The Budget will reflect collective aspirations and priorities,” he said, adding that the government aims to engage with all sections of society to ensure it addresses the needs and aspirations of every citizen.

“Priority will be given to every suggestion shared by the stakeholders,” Saini said.

The chief minister assured stakeholders that suggestions focused on strengthening the rural economy, promoting industrial investment, empowering youth through skill development, and enhancing social welfare would be given top priority. He also assured to sympathetically consider proposals related to improving health services, public transport in industrial areas, and reforms in industrial policies.

Saini reiterated that the state government is committed to making the upcoming Budget a collaborative effort to foster prosperity and progress across Haryana.

Share suggestions online

During the meeting, chief principal secretary to the CM, Rajesh Khullar, announced a new initiative enabling citizens to submit Budget suggestions online. The portal https://bamsharyana.nic.in allows users to provide input across various sectors and sub-sectors.

“Over 1,000 suggestions have already been received through this platform,” Khullar said, emphasising the chief minister’s commitment to public engagement.

Additional chief secretary (finance) Anurag Rastogi noted that impactful initiatives like Harhit stores, drone technology, STEM labs, and Super 30 programmes were developed based on feedback from previous pre-budget consultations.