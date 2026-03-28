Precision meets patriotism as IAF’s Surya Kiran team dazzles Chandigarh skies

In a high-octane display of precision and patriotism, the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) lit up the skies over Sukhna Lake on Friday, enthralling thousands of avid spectators. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team performing an air show at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT) Nine red-and-white Hawk jets sliced through the morning sky in tight formations, executing synchronised manoeuvres with razor-sharp accuracy. From the elegant Tejas and Yuva formations to complex patterns like the DNA, heart and loop, each sequence unfolded seamlessly, showcasing the team’s exceptional coordination and flying prowess. The highlight remained the tricolour smoke trails that ribboned across the Chandigarh skyline, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd, comprising residents, tourists and aviation enthusiasts. The aircraft took off from the Air Force station and flew directly over the lake, turning the venue into a theatre of aerial excellence.

The team flies BAE Hawk Mk-132 jets in close formation under the motto “Sadaiva Sarvottam”. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Among the world’s premier aerobatic teams, SKAT was formed in 1996 and is based in Bidar, Karnataka. Featuring 14 pilots, the team flies BAE Hawk Mk-132 jets in close formation under the motto “Sadaiva Sarvottam” (Always the Best), representing the Indian Air Force at air shows in India and abroad. This marks the team’s second performance in Chandigarh in six months, following its September 2025 display during the ceremonial culmination of MiG-21 operations. Friday’s show was attended by UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, who lauded the IAF’s skill and discipline, and praised the coordinated efforts of all departments involved in organising the event. The two-day air show will continue on Saturday, with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria scheduled to attend as chief guest. The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana are also expected to attend. The display will begin at 10.40 am.

The two-day air show will continue on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)