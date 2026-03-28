Precision meets patriotism as IAF’s Surya Kiran team dazzles Chandigarh skies
Nine red-and-white Hawk jets sliced through the morning sky in tight formations, executing synchronised manoeuvres with razor-sharp accuracy
In a high-octane display of precision and patriotism, the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) lit up the skies over Sukhna Lake on Friday, enthralling thousands of avid spectators.
Nine red-and-white Hawk jets sliced through the morning sky in tight formations, executing synchronised manoeuvres with razor-sharp accuracy. From the elegant Tejas and Yuva formations to complex patterns like the DNA, heart and loop, each sequence unfolded seamlessly, showcasing the team’s exceptional coordination and flying prowess.
The highlight remained the tricolour smoke trails that ribboned across the Chandigarh skyline, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd, comprising residents, tourists and aviation enthusiasts.
The aircraft took off from the Air Force station and flew directly over the lake, turning the venue into a theatre of aerial excellence.
Among the world’s premier aerobatic teams, SKAT was formed in 1996 and is based in Bidar, Karnataka. Featuring 14 pilots, the team flies BAE Hawk Mk-132 jets in close formation under the motto “Sadaiva Sarvottam” (Always the Best), representing the Indian Air Force at air shows in India and abroad.
This marks the team’s second performance in Chandigarh in six months, following its September 2025 display during the ceremonial culmination of MiG-21 operations.
Friday’s show was attended by UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, who lauded the IAF’s skill and discipline, and praised the coordinated efforts of all departments involved in organising the event.
The two-day air show will continue on Saturday, with Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria scheduled to attend as chief guest. The chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana are also expected to attend. The display will begin at 10.40 am.
Entry will be regulated through passes issued via the Chandigarh Tourism app, priced at ₹100. Private vehicles will not be allowed near the lake.
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking will run free shuttle buses from seven designated points, with last pick-up scheduled at 9 am.
Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation, along with special provisions for persons with disabilities, have been made at the venue.
Disaster response teams, along with speedboats and rescue equipment, will also remain on standby at the venue. Traffic and pedestrian restrictions will be enforced around Sukhna Lake on Uttar Marg, Sarovar Path and Vigyan Path between 11 am and 1 pm.