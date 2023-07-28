Preneet writes to Prime Minister Modi, seeks relief for flood-hit farmers

Member of Parliament Preneet Kaur on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief for flood-hit people in Punjab. Member of Parliament Preneet Kaur (File photo)

In her letter to the PM, the Patiala MP wrote, “As you are aware, floods have devastated 19 districts in Punjab, including my constituency, Patiala, which has been the worst affected. Around 500 villages have been marooned and 1.25 lakh acres of farm lands are still waterlogged.”

Describing the damage to the crops, she further wrote, “Kharif crops were totally destroyed, over three-feet sand and silt brought in by the Ghaggar river is deposited all over the fields, leaving little chance for re-sowing of paddy and other crops, for it is not immediately possible to reclaim the lands. It needs a great deal of effort and funds, too. The loss of dwellings and cattle heads has further added to the despair of these people.”

Requesting a special one-time assistance for Punjab she said, “While I would like to thank you and the Central government for sending ₹218.40 crore to Punjab for undertaking various measures to deal with the disaster, I would like to suggest for your consideration that a special one-time assistance may be directly given to the farmers which could be released through the Prime Minister’s Kisan Sanmaan Nidhi Yojana.”

Urging the PM for a package for farm labourers and people belonging to the economically weaker section she wrote, “A similar dispensation could be considered for the farm labourers and other weaker sections of the populace who have completely lost their home and all their belongings within.”