ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 31, 2023 11:10 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Siachen base camp in Nubra valley and interact with the troops. she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Leh

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Ladakh on a two-day visit during which she is scheduled to attend a series of events, including a visit to the Siachen base camp.

President arrives in Ladakh on 2-day visit (REUTERS)
“The President was received by the lieutenant governor of Ladkah, CEC Leh and CEC Kargil at Leh airport,” an official said.

The official said that on Wednesday, the President will visit Siachen base camp in Nubra valley and interact with troops.

“On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour in Leh. The President will also interact with members of self help groups and local tribals,” he said.

The President will also witness a handicrafts exhibition before concluding her visit to Ladakh.

This is her first official visit to Ladakh after assuming the office.

