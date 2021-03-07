IND USA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body

In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab said farmers should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 PM IST

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to people to pressure MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP combine to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Haryana government in the state Assembly on March 10. The appeal by the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the stir against the Centre’s farm laws has come as the Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government on Wednesday.

In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab and a key member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Sunday said farmers and other residents should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices.

“You should specially put pressure on the BJP-JJP legislators because the Centre is not agreeing to farmers’ demands and for over a month, they have been silent,” he said, adding that a no-confidence motion is being brought against the Haryana government in the state assembly on March 10.

“We will be sending a letter, which you should carry, and tell these legislators that they should vote in favour of the no-confidence motion so that the Khattar government comes to know that people stand with this agitation and the government which opposes it will be taught a lesson and that on March 10, they will play their role in bringing down this government,” said Pal.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the SKM’s move, Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue.

Referring to a series of ‘kisan mahapanchayats’ held by farmers leaders in the past one month, Chautala said, “It seems their leadership is seen less on the borders (protest sites) and more on other platforms in the country.” Claiming that “voices of dissent” are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government, the Congress had last month decided to bring the motion against the state government in the Budget session of the Assembly that began on Friday.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said, “The no-confidence motion will let people know which MLA stands with the government and which MLA stands with farmers.” Initially, the Congress wanted to move the no-confidence on March 5, the first day of the Budget session, but its request was turned down by the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who had fixed March 10 for it.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Open to inputs from industry in framing rules on pvt sector job quota: Dushyant

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The Haryana government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for the law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 PM IST
In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab said farmers should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices
In February, a farmer from Jind had also hung himself from a tree, two kilometres from the protest site in Tikri. (Representative Photo/File)
chandigarh news

Haryana farmer dies by suicide near Tikri border

By HT Correspondents, Rohtak/karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:23 PM IST
In his suicide note, the farmer said his sacrifice to ensure the three laws are repealed will not go in vain
The Chief Minister claimed that the government had fulfilled 455 out of the 546 commitments made in the election manifesto during the 2017 elections.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM orders immediate action on '7-point agenda 2022'

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:23 PM IST
"The agenda is centered around citizen welfare through a holistic focus on the overarching development of the state," said an official statement issued by the Punjab Government.
(iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Witerati: Women’s Lib, the new normal style

By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The new normal has perhaps done for women’s liberation what the old normal’s Women’s Lib couldn’t do
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: The spirit of learning

By Vikram Jit Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Sarfrazuddin Malik, scion of a family of erstwhile jagirdars from Dasada, Gujarat, nurtured an inborn, insatiable passionfor falconry
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Kapil Dev’s appointment as sports university chancellor hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Haryana’s move to appoint 1983 World Cup winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of the Haryana sports university at Rai in Sonepat has hit a a stumbling block with the state government deciding to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill passed by the assembly in August 2019 following an objection by the Central government
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Overcrowding in emergency linked with increased mortality: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Amid the surge, the Centre has told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, expand the vaccination drive and take samples from the community to check for mutations in the virus
PU is yet to take a call on reopening the varsity for students. Students have submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching is ineffective. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Reopen hostels for more PhD scholars: Panjab University panel

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The varsity has already allowed research scholars enrolled before lockdown to avail hostel accommodation on campus
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
Police recording the statement of mother of the slain children at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Migrant worker kills two sons of his neighbour in Ludhiana, hangs self

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The accused, identified as Shailendra Kumar of Bihar, was allegedly trying to allure the mother of the children to have a relationship with him
A traffic policeman ensuring a youngster masks up as the district administrations have directed strict compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocol. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Night curfew in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur to check Covid-19 spread

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Curfew imposed in four districts of Punjab’s NRI belt of Doaba from 11pm to 5am; relaxation for night shift factory workers, medical emergency cases and traffic on highways
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar impose night curfew

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:36 PM IST
As Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike, the central government has sent a high-level team to the state to assist the state health department in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
Announcing a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,405-crore outlay for development works, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state planning department will be known as Niti Vibhag. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Thakur presents Himachal budget, aims to revive Covid-hit economy

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST
According to estimates, the state’s economy will register a negative growth of -6.2% in 2021-22, which is 1.5% better than the national average
