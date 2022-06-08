Previous Congress rule was a dark phase in Himachal’s history: BJP

The Himachal BJP state working committee on second day of its meeting adopted a political resolution lauding the remarkable eight years of Prime Minister Narender Modi-led Union government and taking a vow to ensure party’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The resolution presented by Nahan legislator Rajeev Bindal was passed unanimously.

The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi has completed eight years of its tenure. These eight years of service and good governance will prove to be a milestone in the development of the country, states the resolution.

It said that the Modi government dedicated the eight years to upliftment of poor through ‘Garib Kalyan Yojana’ while it effectively dealt with a global crises like the Covid pandemic and provided shield of vaccine to 130 crore people.

Criticising the previous UPA government, it was alleged that before 2014, the misuse of government money was such that out of ₹100, only ₹15 reached the beneficiary and ₹85 rupees was pocketed by the corrupt.

The Modi government ended the scope for corruption by opening 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts and transferring the benefits directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The chariot of service and progress is galloping through schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, it added.

The resolution also listed the achievements of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government in its four-and-a-half-year tenure and unwavering support Himachal has got from Centre due to the attachment PM Modi has with the state.

It also acknowledged the contribution of BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur and senior leaders and former chief ministers like Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal.

The working committee, through the resolution, alleged that previous Congress rule was the dark phase in the history of Himachal. “Due to its flawed and anti-people policies, the Congress is going downhill across the country and once the largest political party is now shrunk to the size of a provincial outfit,” it said.

“The Congress works only for the interest of a family and that is why people of India have rejected the party,” it added.