Previous Congress rule was a dark phase in Himachal’s history: BJP
The Himachal BJP state working committee on second day of its meeting adopted a political resolution lauding the remarkable eight years of Prime Minister Narender Modi-led Union government and taking a vow to ensure party’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The resolution presented by Nahan legislator Rajeev Bindal was passed unanimously.
The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi has completed eight years of its tenure. These eight years of service and good governance will prove to be a milestone in the development of the country, states the resolution.
It said that the Modi government dedicated the eight years to upliftment of poor through ‘Garib Kalyan Yojana’ while it effectively dealt with a global crises like the Covid pandemic and provided shield of vaccine to 130 crore people.
Criticising the previous UPA government, it was alleged that before 2014, the misuse of government money was such that out of ₹100, only ₹15 reached the beneficiary and ₹85 rupees was pocketed by the corrupt.
The Modi government ended the scope for corruption by opening 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts and transferring the benefits directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The chariot of service and progress is galloping through schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, it added.
The resolution also listed the achievements of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led state government in its four-and-a-half-year tenure and unwavering support Himachal has got from Centre due to the attachment PM Modi has with the state.
It also acknowledged the contribution of BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur and senior leaders and former chief ministers like Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal.
The working committee, through the resolution, alleged that previous Congress rule was the dark phase in the history of Himachal. “Due to its flawed and anti-people policies, the Congress is going downhill across the country and once the largest political party is now shrunk to the size of a provincial outfit,” it said.
“The Congress works only for the interest of a family and that is why people of India have rejected the party,” it added.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics