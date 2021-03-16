Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year

Primary schools reopened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the pandemic.

Students from Nursery to Class 5 started attending schools in a staggered manner in order to adhere to social distancing norms and avoid crowding. The students and teachers wore masks and used hand sanitisers.

“My son was delighted to go to school today. See-saws and slides have suddenly came back to life in schools,” said Mohammad Asif, the parent of a Class-4 student in north Kashmir.

While many parents have decided to send their wards to school but there is a general anxiety among parents as well as teachers.

“My son told me that they were not allowed to eat anything at school. They were not even allowed to talk freely with each other. The teachers often advised students to sanitise their hands,” said Nayeema, the parent of a Class-1 student in Srinagar.

Saqib Ahmad, a primary school teacher of a government school in Srinagar, said that they have divided each class in two to teach in shifts during the day .

“Our students have missed out in 2019 and 2020. Schools have hardly opened for the past two years- first owing to the situation (following abrogation of article 370) and then due to pandemic in 2020. We will have to innovate ways to resume their education,” he said.

The government had deferred the opening of primary classes till March 15 after a number of schools reported positive Covid cases, following opening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 classes from March 1 and for students of Class 6 to 8 from March 8. The colleges opened on February 15 across the UT.

In March 2020, the government of Jammu and Kashmir had ordered closure of all academic institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across the Union Territory in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. Some schools have also decided to teach in two shifts during the day to divide the class strength by half. Some schools have not yet opened primary classes.

Rafiq Rather, chairperson of Teachers’ Forum, said government schools should get funds for sanitisers and masks. “Many primary government schools are overcrowded owing to lack of accommodation. The schools should also get funds for sanitisers. There should also be frequent medical checkups,” he said.