Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate AIIMS, Bathinda to nation on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, to the nation on February 25. Officials familiar with the event arrangement said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Sunday, and the PM is also expected to address virtually.

Executive director of the institute Dr DK Singh said on Wednesday that the ceremony will begin with the unveiling of the AIIMS plaque, followed by a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities. He said a few of the political dignitaries are expected to participate physically, and their confirmation is awaited.

Built at the cost ₹995 crore, AIIMS was inaugurated by then union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on December 23, 2019. At that time, only 11 outpatient departments (OPDs) were functional. An official spokesperson of AIIMS said that now 28 departments are offering OPD services with a daily footfall averaging 2,500 patients.

The only centre-funded multi-speciality hospital in Punjab is catering to the patients of the southwest region of Punjab. The institute also attracts patients from the adjoining districts of Haryana and Rajasthan due to affordable treatment.