Prisoner escapes from custody of Karnal police

: An inmate escaped from the custody of Karnal police while he was admitted to the prisoners’ ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) on Wednesday.

As per the investigators, the prisoner has been identified as Sunny Kumar a resident of Sunder Nagar of Panipat city and he is serving 5 years’ imprisonment in a snatching case in Panipat.

He was admitted to the prisoners’ ward at the 5th floor of the hospital on Tuesday night from the Karnal district jail as his health deteriorated.

According to information, two police personnel were also deployed to guard the prisoners’ ward in which Sunny was the only patient but he gave them a slip and managed to escape. The police officials found him missing on Wednesday morning and they filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the two police officials who were posted at the prisoners’ ward have been placed under suspension and departmental proceedings have been ordered against them. He said that the police teams are working to arrest the accused and the police are also examining CCTV footages from the hospital and the nearby locations.

Police officials said that besides several cases of theft and snatching, a case of attempt to suicide was registered at Ram Nagar police station against him.