Chandigarh, Punjab Jails minister Ravjot Singh said that the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, passed by the state assembly on Friday, focuses on transforming prisons from mere places of confinement into centres of reform, rehabilitation, and social reintegration.

Prisons, Correctional Services Bill focuses on transformation of jails: Punjab minister

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It introduces several provisions to safeguard inmates' human rights, enhance transparency, accountability, and strengthen security mechanisms, he said on Saturday.

Highlighting the use of technology in prisons, the cabinet minister said, "The Bill ensures extensive use of modern technology in prisons, including e-prison systems, digital record management, biometric identification, video conferencing, AI-based CCTV surveillance, RFID tracking and anti-drone systems, which will significantly improve transparency and efficiency in prison administration."

Detailing security upgrades, he informed that high security zones will be created for high-risk inmates to prevent negative influence on other prisoners, and a dedicated research, analysis and intelligence wing will be established to strengthen internal prison security.

"The Bill provides for scientific classification of inmates based on age, gender, criminal background, health and behaviour, with special arrangements for women, transgender persons, elderly and sick inmates, including separate accommodation, deployment of female staff and adequate facilities for pregnant women and children," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing to healthcare and skill development provisions, Singh noted that the Bill also ensures medical facilities in every prison, regular health check-ups, screening for diseases such as TB, HIV and substance abuse-related conditions, along with de-addiction centres and a strong emphasis on mental health care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing to healthcare and skill development provisions, Singh noted that the Bill also ensures medical facilities in every prison, regular health check-ups, screening for diseases such as TB, HIV and substance abuse-related conditions, along with de-addiction centres and a strong emphasis on mental health care. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Education and skill development have been given high priority, with access to education, library facilities and vocational training for inmates to help them reintegrate into society, while prison industries will generate employment opportunities and provide wages based on skills, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Education and skill development have been given high priority, with access to education, library facilities and vocational training for inmates to help them reintegrate into society, while prison industries will generate employment opportunities and provide wages based on skills, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Strict penalties have been established for offences committed within prisons. Attempts to escape, threats to officials, or smuggling prohibited items will be treated as serious offences and addressed accordingly, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strict penalties have been established for offences committed within prisons. Attempts to escape, threats to officials, or smuggling prohibited items will be treated as serious offences and addressed accordingly, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh informed that Punjab currently has 25 jails, including 10 central jails, six district jails, four special jails, five sub-jails, an open jail in Nabha, and a high-security jail under construction in Ludhiana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh informed that Punjab currently has 25 jails, including 10 central jails, six district jails, four special jails, five sub-jails, an open jail in Nabha, and a high-security jail under construction in Ludhiana. {{/usCountry}}

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In response to a question about overcrowding in jails, the minister acknowledged the issue, stating that there are approximately 34,000 inmates, despite a capacity of only 26,000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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