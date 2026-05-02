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Prisons, Correctional Services Bill focuses on transformation of jails: Punjab minister

Prisons, Correctional Services Bill focuses on transformation of jails: Punjab minister

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Jails minister Ravjot Singh said that the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, passed by the state assembly on Friday, focuses on transforming prisons from mere places of confinement into centres of reform, rehabilitation, and social reintegration.

Prisons, Correctional Services Bill focuses on transformation of jails: Punjab minister

It introduces several provisions to safeguard inmates' human rights, enhance transparency, accountability, and strengthen security mechanisms, he said on Saturday.

Highlighting the use of technology in prisons, the cabinet minister said, "The Bill ensures extensive use of modern technology in prisons, including e-prison systems, digital record management, biometric identification, video conferencing, AI-based CCTV surveillance, RFID tracking and anti-drone systems, which will significantly improve transparency and efficiency in prison administration."

Detailing security upgrades, he informed that high security zones will be created for high-risk inmates to prevent negative influence on other prisoners, and a dedicated research, analysis and intelligence wing will be established to strengthen internal prison security.

"The Bill provides for scientific classification of inmates based on age, gender, criminal background, health and behaviour, with special arrangements for women, transgender persons, elderly and sick inmates, including separate accommodation, deployment of female staff and adequate facilities for pregnant women and children," he added.

In response to a question about overcrowding in jails, the minister acknowledged the issue, stating that there are approximately 34,000 inmates, despite a capacity of only 26,000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Prisons, Correctional Services Bill focuses on transformation of jails: Punjab minister
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Prisons, Correctional Services Bill focuses on transformation of jails: Punjab minister
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