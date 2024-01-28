Priti Malhotra is AAP’s Punjab women wing chief

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday made state and district-level appointments in Punjab, naming Priti Malhotra as the president of its women wing in the state. Priti Malhotra was the vice-president of the party’s women wing in the state earlier.

The names of the new office-bearers were announced jointly by AAP’s national general secretary, organisation, Sandeep Pathak; chief minister and state unit president Bhagwant Mann and state working president Budh Ram, ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Pandori has been made the state president of the SC wing, whereas Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura is the party’s youth wing head in the state.

Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura is the Kisan wing chief, Dinesh Chadha is the legal wing chief and Neel Garg is the trade wing head, according to the list of new office-bearers issued by the trio.

Suresh Goyal has been made the state treasurer. The party also named eight state joint secretaries, including justice Jora Singh (retd), Jagtar Sanghera, Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos, Amrik Singh Bungar, Baljinder Kaur Tungowali, Bari Salmani and JP Singh. The party also appointed the presidents, secretaries and joint secretaries of various wings in the districts.