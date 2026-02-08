Privacy violated in jail: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday accused the AAP-led Punjab government of violating his privacy during his stay in judicial custody and demanded the resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. Majithia further alleged that senior police officers, including the DGP, monitored his private activities through CCTV cameras. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media after appearing before a Mohali court, Majithia alleged that authorities subjected him to illegal and excessive surveillance inside the jail. He said there’s a fine line between security and privacy. He claimed that officials attempted to install CCTV cameras in the bathroom area and said the move was stopped only after intervention by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Majithia further alleged that senior police officers, including the DGP, monitored his private activities through CCTV cameras. He cited a report submitted by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), claiming it confirmed violations of his human rights during judicial custody.

“The government crossed all limits. They wanted to watch my private life and even tried to interfere with my religious dignity,” Majithia alleged.

Targeting the state’s law and order situation, the SAD leader criticised the functioning of the police force under the Punjab DGP. He alleged that the rise in gangster-related crimes reflected administrative failure and said both the chief minister and the DGP must step down.

Majithia also attacked the government over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue following the visit of teams from the Central Water Commission. He said Punjab had no surplus water to share and accused the state government of compromising Punjab’s interests for political gains in Haryana. He reiterated that the previous SAD government had returned SYL land to farmers.

Despite the allegations and ongoing legal proceedings, Majithia said he would continue his political fight against the government. “Majithia will neither stop nor bow, Majithia will expose you,” he said.