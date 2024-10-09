Private security firm staffer held as weapon goes of ‘accidentally’ in Ludhiana court complex

Panic gripped New Court Complex on Wednesday afternoon as a private security personnel allegedly opened fire in the parking lot, officials said. After the incident, lawyers gathered on the spot and brought the matter to the notice of senior Ludhiana police officials, expressing concern over security (HT Photo)

Police nabbed the accused, Monu Sood, 48, of Dhandra Road, after the incident and registered a first-information report (FIR). Sood claimed the weapon went off ‘accidentally’ when he was checking it.

After the incident, lawyers gathered on the spot and brought the matter to the notice of senior police officials, expressing concern over security.

Division Number 5 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Vijay Kumar said that the accused did not try to escape after the incident. During questioning, he said he works with a private security firm and has a licensed .32 bore revolver.

He came to the court complex on Wednesday for the hearing of a scuffle case against him. Before entering the complex, he deposited the weapon at the police post and got it back after the hearing.

When he was checking the weapon, it went off accidentally and the bullet hit the ground. He said no one was hurt in the incident. The inspector said a case was registered under section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After a bomb blast in the court complex in December 2021, security was tightened.