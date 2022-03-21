Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Probe ordered into promotions of 200 ASIs, SIs
Probe ordered into promotions of 200 ASIs, SIs

The probe was ordered into promotions done under rule 13:21 of the Punjab Police Rules (PPR) by former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and other DGPs appointed after him
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHarmandeep Singh

Moga: The special director general, state armed police, has ordered an inquiry into promotions of over 200 sub-inspectors (SIs) and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

The probe was ordered into promotions done under rule 13:21 of the Punjab Police Rules (PPR) by former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and other DGPs appointed after him. HT has a copy of the order issued by the special director general, state armed police, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on March 17.

Sahota has directed the commandment of the 7th battalion, PAP, Jalandhar, to probe the matter and submit the report.

People familiar with the development say complaints were lodged with the police that at least 200 junior cops posted as gunmen and readers of senior officers were promoted as sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors by putting aside the seniority list. Official say that the special director general, state armed police, received complaints in this regard from 10 sub-inspectors.

According to the complaint, a constable is promoted to the rank of an ASI after at least 20 years of service, but gunmen and readers of senior officers, who had six to 10 years of service, were given out of the turn promotions, it was alleged.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had put some conditions in promotions under rule 13:21 of the PPR, the complaint said, adding that these conditions were ignored.

“We joined Punjab Police in 1989 as constable and will retire in two years. But cops, who joined years after us and remained attached with senior police officers are now sub-inspectors and even inspectors,” said a cop, who is one of the complainants.

When contacted, Sahota, refused to divulge details and said, “It is just a routine order.”

