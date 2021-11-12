Probe pending in 17 criminal cases against MPs, MLAs: Haryana informs HC

The Haryana government has informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that probe in 17 criminal cases involving MLAs and MPs is pending.

In an affidavit, inspector general of police (administration and law and order) Sanjay Kumar said in 30 cases final reports have been submitted before trial courts and 17 cases are under investigation.

The affidavit gives details of FIRs but does not name accused MPs/MLAs in all the cases. The affidavit reveals that only five cases are from 2020-2021, while the rest are from prior to that, with highest of six cases being from 2016 and two from 2017. The oldest FIR pending is from 2005.

The affidavit further states that all officers concerned have been asked to apprise the courts of these proceedings before HC and file applications for vacation of stay orders, wherever obtained by any party. Directions have been issued to complete probe expeditiously, the court was told.

The report also reveals that explanation has been sought from investigating officer for delay in completing probe in a 2016 FIR involving controversial MLA Gopal Kanda and his brother Gobind Kanda. However, their involvement has not been established so far.

Earlier this year, the state government had told the court that the state police has filed either cancellation or untraced reports in 23 criminal cases registered against eight sitting or former MLAs this year.

The court was hearing a plea in which it is monitoring probe in criminal cases against law makers upon orders from the apex court since February 2021. Now the case stands adjourned for January 10.