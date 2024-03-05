Proceedings initiated against BJP MLAs for creating ruckus in HP assembly: Speaker

Proceedings have been initiated against some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for creating a ruckus in the assembly before the budget was passed on February 28, and the matter has been referred to the privileges committee. Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (HT File)

Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that notices have been received from some members (on the ruckus) and he has taken suo motu notice of the incident.

“The matter has been referred to the privileges committee,” Pathania said.

“The indiscipline created by BJP legislators inside the House invites action for breach of privilege, rules and constitutional provisions and notices are being issued to them in this regard,” the speaker said.

According to the speaker, the committee would conduct its proceedings behind closed doors and submit a comprehensive report. The ethics and privilege committee comprises deputy speaker Vinay Kumar and MLAs Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur), DS Thakur (Dalhousie), Puran Chand (Darang), Ajay Solankey (Nahan) amd Neeraj Nayyar (Chamba).

On February 28, the speaker had adjourned the House after suspending 15 BJP MLAs, including leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, for alleged misbehaviour with the marshal outside the speaker’s office and creating a ruckus on February 27, but the suspended BJP MLAs refused to leave the House and threw papers on the chair of the speaker and raised slogans

Jai Ram said that they would respond to the notice under various provisions. Alongside Jai Ram, notices have been issued MLAs Vipin Parmar (Sulah), Surender Shourie (Banjar), Hans Raj (Churah), Vinod kumar (Nacchan), Trilok Jamwal (Bilaspur), Satpal Singh Satti (Una), Inder Singh Gandhi (Balh), Deepraj (Karsog ) and Lokinder Kumar (Anni).

Govt looking to disqualify our MLAs: Jai Ram

Jai Ram said the government has come into a minority in Himachal Pradesh. For this reason, the budget was passed after suspending 15 BJP MLAs.

“The Congress government is trying to save itself by giving notices to seven BJP MLAs through the privileges committee and bringing a proposal to expel them,” the former chief minister said. He added that the BJP condemns the move.

With inputs from PTI