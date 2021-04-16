Process to build new model jail at Chandigarh’s Sector 51 set in motion

The UT administration has started the process to construct a new model jail in Sector 51 with tenders being invited and consultants roped in for an environmental impact assessment.

“The jail will come up at the area adjoining the main prison on campus ‘A’ at Model Jail, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore,” said UT chief engineer CB Ojha.

The model jail complex has a land parcel of 47 acres. The existing model jail is spread over 14 acres. It includes barracks, offices and residential accommodation for jail officials and staff. The new jail will come up on around six acres, which are currently vacant.

“While the old model jail has a capacity to house 1,120 inmates, the new jail will be able to accommodate at least 376 inmates. There will be five barracks for 70 inmates each. There will also be exclusive barrack for hardcore inmates with a capacity of 26 persons,” said Ojha.

The completed works should be 2.24 lakh sq ft, which includes the existing area of 1.63 lakh sq ft and the proposed new construction area of 65,876 sq ft, he added.

On the need of the new jail, Virat, additional inspector general-cum-superintendent, prisons, said, “The new jail, which will be part of the existing establishment, is required to meet the future requirements. The city’s population is growing, which requires expanded prison space. The new jail will also help in providing latest facilities to visitors and inmates.”

The new building will also have skill development centre, study centre, central tower, kitchen, administrative block, anganwadi kitchen, waiting hall, cabin for security person and sentry post.

The administration has invited online tenders from eligible and established consultants for preparation of environmental impact assessment (EIA). The EIA will be used to obtain the environmental and eco-sensitive clearance for the new model jail. The bids of the tender documents will be opened on April 20.

The firm would have to submit application to ministry of environment and forest for grant of environmental clearance within 15 days of allotment of work. In 30 days, it would submit rapid EIA study after grant of terms of reference by the state expert appraisal committee. After the grant of clearance, the firm must submit the application to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee within 15 days.