Proclaimed offender arrested in attempt to murder case in Pathankot

In compliance with the directives mandated by the Election Commission of India in light of the Rajasthan state elections, the Pathankot police have successfully apprehended a wanted individual linked to an attempt to murder case. The apprehended suspect, identified as Rocky, alias Rahul, of Anandpur, Pathankot, has been taken into custody by the police. (HT photo)

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said specialised police teams were deployed in the district under the supervision of gazetted-rank officers to apprehend the proclaimed offenders.

The arrested individual, known to be a fugitive in FIR No. 239/2016 and facing charges under Sections 307, 323, 34, and 398 of the Indian Penal Code, originates from Dadabarhi police station in Rajasthan.

A police team led by PO staff in-charge SI Ravinder Kumar successfully apprehended the accused in Pathankot, who had eluded arrest for an extended period. The accused has been subsequently transferred to division no.1 police station under the command of SHO Harpreet Kaur Bajwa.

The arrested individual is scheduled for a court appearance, where further investigations into the matter will proceed.

SSP Khakh emphasised that within the past year, the Pathankot police have apprehended 109 proclaimed offenders under various Acts, including the NPDS Act, Excise Act, Mining Act, and other serious crimes, covering substantial distances.

