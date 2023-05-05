Man wanted for murder nabbed by Chandigarh Police

A 30-year-old man wanted by the Panchkula Police in a 2022 murder case has been arrested by the proclaimed offender and summons staff of the Chandigarh Police. The accused, Sonu, alias Khalnayak, of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested from near the gurdwara in Maulijagran, Chandigarh. (Getty Images)

As per police records, Sonu, along with his seven accomplices, had hacked a 19-year-old youth, Rajesh, alias Kaaku, to death over an old rivalry in Rajiv Colony on August 16, 2022. While police had arrested four accused within 24 hours, Sonu remained at large.

They were booked for murder, rioting and unlawful assembly on the complaint of the victim’s brother Sunny, a sanitation worker.

Police said Sonu claimed to be a fan of actor Sanjay Dutt and christened himself after the actor’s popular movie Khalnayak. He had also been sporting long hair similar to Dutt’s hairstyle in the movie.

They said Sonu was a habitual criminal, who had seven cases, including those of murder, robbery, attempt to murder and rape, registered in Chandigarh. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court on February 27, 2023, in a murder bid case from October 2021.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The Panchkula police will now be seeking his production warrant for further probe in the 2022 murder case.

Meanwhile, police also arrested Rohit Singh of Khuda Alisher from Sector 26 in connection with a theft at the Punjab Police Headquarters in 2018. He had allegedly stolen a laptop from a store located on the Headquarters’ seventh floor. He was declared a PO by a court on February 28, 2023, after he jumped bail.