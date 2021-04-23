Procurement woes: AAP demands Ashu’s resignation

Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s resignation for failing to stop the smuggling of wheat from other states, and shortage of gunny bags (bardana) in mandis.

In a statement, AAP legislator and kisan wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan alleged that Ashu has failed in performing his responsibilities and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should dismiss him. “It is the responsibility of the state government’s department of food and civil supplies to ensure timely and efficient procurement and payment of the crop arriving in the mandis,” he said.

Sandhwan said since the commencement of procurement, only about 50% of the crop had reached the mandis, out of which about 60% was still lying in mandis due to shortage of gunny bags. “Due to this, there are stockpiles of wheat in the state mandis and the weighing work has come to a standstill,” he said.

Farmers block CM adviser’s motorcade

Patiala: Farmers under the banner of BKU (Krantikari) blocked the motorcade of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s adviser BIS Chahal for over three hours on the Patiala-Sirhind road on Thursday over shortage of gunny bags for wheat procurement. The protesters were also upset over slow lifting wheat.

Chahal was on his way towards Sirhind when the farmers blocked his motorcade near Rurki village where they were already protesting.

Heavy police force was deployed at the spot as the senior officials from Fatehgarh Sahib police reached to convince the farmers to clear the road. Even Chahal had to step out of his car to pacify the protestors, but to no avail.

“I have talked to senior officials of district administration and those dealing with procurement agencies. The gunny bags will be provided at the earliest,” Chahal could be seen saying to the farmers in one of the videos before getting back in his car.