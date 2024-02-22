Produce evidence of wrongdoing in recruitments or face privilege motion: Haryana CM to Congress MLA

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said he will move a breach of privilege motion against a Congress MLA if the latter failed to substantiate his allegations regarding a text chat indicating wrongdoings in recruitments. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Referring to the remarks of Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian regarding the existence of a CD containing the chat, Khattar said Kadian should produce the evidence and record of the purported chat.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told the Congress MLA that if allegations were not backed by evidence amounted to contempt of the House.

Kadian insisted that a CD was recovered during the raid on a former official posted in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Khattar, meanwhile, said Anil Nagar, an HCS officer posted as HPSC secretary had been dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution following allegations of corruption.

The CM who was replying to the governor’s address on the second day of the budget session said the results for around 28,000 to 29,000 posts will be declared within the next eight days.

He said the nine-year tenure of the BJP-led government has witnessed a significantly higher volume of recruitments compared to the previous government’s 10-year term.

Khattar said the state government has established Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam to protect the employees already employed on temporary jobs through contractors from exploitation by the contractors. The initiative aims to allocate outsourced jobs to the youth while ensuring additional benefits such as EPF and ESI.

Imposition of UAPA in cases registered during July 31 violence uncalled for: Nuh MLA

Congress MLA from Nuh, Aftab Ahmed, on Wednesday said the imposition of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in cases registered during the July 31 Nuh violence was uncalled for.

“Why UAPA has been invoked in three cases registered at Nuh police station and one at Nagina after the challan has been presented in the court. The Chief minister is here and can explain. In one of the cases, a Congress MLA has also been booked under UAPA,’’ the Congress MLA said in the assembly.

Ahmed however expressed surprise that UAPA was not invoked in the Gurugram case where an Imam of a mosque was killed in violence. He said the legislators were innocent and a judicial commission should be set up to look into the Nuh violence.

“UAPA is imposed on terrorists. It is hard to understand how it can be invoked in these cases,’’ Ahmed said.