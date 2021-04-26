Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Professional groups in Chandigarh should set up Covid-19 care centers: IAS Adviser
The Covid-19 centers in Chandigarh, with 10 or more beds for the members of the various associations, would be run under the supervision of available health workers from private or government hospitals.
Amid the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the last month, Chandigarh is staring at a shortage of beds. (HT File Photo)

Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida on Monday said that to reduce pressure on government infrastructure, groups and associations like those of advocates, architects, CAs, traders, PSU should set up small covid care centers in the city.

The centers, with 10 or more beds for the members of the various associations, would be run under the supervision of available health workers from private or government hospitals.

"Our city should be dotted with such mini centers that provide bed, food, and care up to oxygen level. Our community centers are available. Some bhawans can be used. Philanthropists can fund a few of these, meant for the poor only," Parida said in an official statement.

However, Parida has earlier said that there will be no weekend lockdown in the city, only night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days will continue till further orders.

