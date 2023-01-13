Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2023: Urban development minister holds review meeting

Punjab housing and urban development (H&UD) minister Aman Arora on Thursday reviewed preparations for the state government’s first Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, which will be held at Indian School of Business, Mohali, in February.

He directed officials to improve road infrastructure and to focus on the beautification of Mohali. Chairing a review meeting at PUDA Bhawan here, Arora directed officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to ensure that all the roads leading from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to the venue of the summit are repaired well in time.

“The summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state and elaborate arrangements should be made to make this mega event a huge success,” said Arora.

He also asked officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held from January 30 to 31. The minister directed officials of the engineering wing of GMADA to necessary steps to beautify roads and roundabouts by painting electricity poles and roundabouts and planting flowers on either side of the roads.

With the aim to smoothen the traffic in the city, he further asked the officials to remove traffic bottle-necks at congested roads, where the problem of traffic congestion is prevalent.

GMADA officials apprised the minister that the project to widen the three roads, including Kumbra Chowk (dividing road chowk of Sector-61/70 and Sector 62/69) to Bawa White House; village Mohali to YPS Chowk; and Sector 62/63/50-51 Chowk to Sector 65/48 (Golf Range) was already under process.

Amandeep Bansal, chief administrator, GMADA; and Balwinder Singh, chief engineer, were present on the occasion.