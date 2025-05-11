Projectile hits forest hill in Kangra, no casualty

Amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, a projectile hit a forest hill at Damtal village in Himachal’s Kangra district, bordering Punjab’s Pathankot, at 12.30pm and exploded without harming anybody, police said. A projectile hit a forest hill at Damtal village in Himachal’s Kangra district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the projectile hit an uninhabited area and no one was injured. He added that splinters were also found at a few places in the district.

Locals said they heard three blasts when the projectile hit the hilltop just next to the panchayat ghar.

Police officials, who reached the blast site, said the intended target could be Pathankot.

The blast comes hours after two suspicious objects resembling the remains of a drone and a missile were found at two places in Behad village of Una and the Indora area of Nurpur in Kangra district. While the suspected remains of the drone shot down by the Indian Army was found at Damtal, debris resembling missile parts were recovered from Jota village, the police said.

A suspected blast was heard around 1.30 am at Behad village, located 10km from the Chintpurni temple in Una district, amid a complete blackout in the region, officials said. A suspicious metal object resembling parts of a missile was found at the village.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to officials, locals spotted the object on Saturday morning and informed the police. The district administration said in a statement that preliminary investigation suggested the object was inactive and a team of experts was examining it.

Una deputy commissioner Jatin Lal urged people not to panic. Pakistan stepped up attacks in Punjab on Friday night and it seemed that the broken part of a defused rocket fell at Behad village, the officials said.

Police have cordoned off the area and told the residents to remain alert and not go near such objects, if found, as they could cause damage.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with senior officers to review the situation and affirmed that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.