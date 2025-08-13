Projects worth 342 cr approved for cleanliness across multiple Haryana cities

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the tendering process of civil works is fully transparent, efficient and time-bound, accelerating cleanliness, beautification and infrastructure development in urban areas. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that the tendering process of civil works is fully transparent, efficient and time-bound, accelerating cleanliness, beautification and infrastructure development in urban areas. (Sourced)

Directing to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the tender process, with clearly defined timelines and responsibilities for each stage to eliminate unnecessary delays, the chief minister said that no compromise on quality will be tolerated in development works.

Presiding over a meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) in Panchkula concerning the implementation of various projects in urban local bodies, Saini said that contractors delivering high-quality work should be honoured periodically.

“At the same time, strict action should be taken against agencies or contractors found negligent or performing substandard work,” he said during the meeting in which urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel was also present.

The committee approved projects worth approximately ₹342 crore. Through rate negotiations with various bidders, savings of about ₹11.90 crore were achieved.

An official spokesperson said projects worth ₹15.30 crore were approved for the development and beautification of road stretches, beautification of parks, and roundabouts under the Divya Nagar Yojana in Karnal municipal corporation.

These works will not only provide citizens with improved public spaces but will also enhance their quality of life through a cleaner and more attractive environment. Similarly, development works worth ₹13.92 crore were sanctioned for the dairy complex on Kanheli Road in Rohtak.

In addition, projects costing ₹13.50 crore were approved for the redevelopment of the Mata Sheetla Devi shrine complex in Gurugram.

The panel also approved projects related to door-to-door garbage collection, segregation, transportation and processing of waste in Narwana municipal council, municipal corporation (MC) Rohtak, MC Yamunanagar, Fatehabad municipal council, MC Hisar, MC Manesar and Tohana municipal council.

Another ₹26 crore was approved for processing of municipal solid waste in MC Rohtak and ₹15.28 crore for dealing with legacy waste in Rewari municipal council.

The chief minister said that the beautification and solid waste management systems in urban areas should be made more modern, efficient and result-oriented to achieve the goal of clean Haryana – beautiful Haryana at a faster pace.

“For this, accountability should be ensured at every level,” he said.