Those who try to disturb peace will face action: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh : Hours after pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police at Rode village in Moga, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said those who try to disturb peace will face action as per law.

In a video message on Sunday, Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for their cooperation and said he does not want the youth to be misled by people with vested interests who run their shops by driving a campaign against the country.

Punjab’s land is fertile and anything can grow here, but “seeds of hatred will never grow nor will these be allowed to grow”, the CM said.

Facing flak over the last month for failure to arrest Amritpal, the CM said he did not want any bloodshed during the operation.

“After receiving information about Amritpal, I did not sleep the whole night and I was in regular touch with senior officials over phone to get information. I wanted that entire operation should be done in a peaceful manner,” he added.

Referring to the police crackdown on March 18 against Amritpal and his aides, Mann said: “To arrest the radical preacher that day, maybe, bullets could have been fired. But we did not want any bloodshed.”

AAP govt committed to peace, security: Kejriwal

The AAP government is committed to ensure peace and security in Punjab for which it will even take “tough decisions”, party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday after the arrest of Amritpal.

“We are committed to the peace and security in Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi after the radical preacher was apprehended.

He appreciated chief minister Bhagwant Mann for accomplishing the “mission” with maturity and courage, and also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and supporting the government.

“CM@BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing,” Kejriwal said in his tweet, adding, “Many thanks to the public for maintaining peace and supporting the Punjab government during this period.