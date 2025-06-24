Property dealer shot at in Zirakpur

A property dealer was shot at by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle on Zirakpur’s Tehsil Road, just 100 metres from the local police station, on Monday. CCTV footage from a nearby house showing the victim being shot at outside Dheeman Document Centre on Tehsil Road, Zirakpur, on Monday. (HT File)

The incident took place outside Dheeman Document Centre when the victim, identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Kheri Sundran village, had gone for registry-related work. He took a bullet to his back but has been operated upon and is said to be out of danger.

According to police, Jagtar Singh had arrived at the document centre around 2.20 pm to get papers typed for a property registry. After waiting for a while, he went for lunch at Kohinoor Dhaba on a two-wheeler with his acquaintance, also named Jagtar Singh, a resident of Padwala.

As the two were returning to the document centre, with the property dealer seated on the back, a black Pulsar motorcycle with two assailants followed them. CCTV footage from a nearby house showed that the suspects had been tracking and surveying the property dealer beforehand.

As soon as the victim’s two-wheeler stopped in front of the document centre, the motorcycle pulled up, and the pillion rider fired a shot, hitting the property dealer in the back. The second Jagtar Singh, who was riding the two-wheeler, also sustained minor injuries from the bullet shrapnel.

After being shot, the victim managed to walk into the document centre before collapsing. He was rushed to a private hospital on VIP Road in a private car by Harvinder Dheeman alias Neetu, who works at the document centre. Doctors operated on him and successfully removed the bullet. His condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

The second injured man was first taken to Dera Bassi hospital, then referred to Dhakoli, and finally to Government Medical College Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, due to injuries caused by shrapnel.

Following the attack, SP-cum-DSP Zirakpur Jaswinder Singh and SHO Satinder Singh arrived at the scene with a police team. A city-wide nakabandi (checkpoint) was set up, and the CIA team also began their investigation. A case has been registered against unknown assailants under charges of attempt-to-murder and the Arms Act.

Attackers fled towards police station

Surprisingly, after committing the crime, the attackers fled in the direction of the police station, located just across the road from the tehsil office. The route is usually congested, and the road eventually leads to a dead end, but several small lanes connect to internal roads. Police are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and tracking leads to identify and apprehend the culprits.