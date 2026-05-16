Property of PO linked to Hizbul Mujahideen attached in Sopore

Police on Friday attached immovable property of proclaimed offender of terror outfit Hizbul mujahideen (HM) operating from Pakistan, in Panzalla Sopore, said officials. The attachment proceedings were carried out in collaboration with the revenue department in respect of land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued in lakhs of Rupees, officials spokesperson said. (File)

This is the second property of a Pakistan-based terrorist that has been attached in Sopore in the last 24 hours.

As part of the sustained crackdown on the terror ecosystem and anti-national elements, Sopore police attached immovable property of a proclaimed offender involved in a case registered at Panzalla police station under the E&IMCO Act, a police spokesperson said

The proclaimed offender was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, alias Hyder, of Rohama Rafiabad, the spokesperson said. “Investigations revealed that the accused had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and is linked with the banned terrorist organisation HM and is currently operating from Pakistan,” he said.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in collaboration with the revenue department in respect of land measuring six marlas at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued in lakhs of Rupees, he added.

The accused had been evading legal proceedings for a prolonged period despite sustained efforts and was accordingly declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by a court under Section 88 CrPC, he said.

“Subsequently, in compliance with the court orders, attachment proceedings were executed after due verification through revenue records and local enquiry,” the spokesman said.

“J&K Police reiterated their firm commitment to continue lawful and strict action against individuals involved in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring, or supporting terrorist organisations in any manner,” said a police official.