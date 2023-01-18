Proposal to change PEC senate’s composition to be taken up

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate in a meeting on Wednesday will deliberate on a proposal to change its composition, while models used at National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) will also be discussed.

The institute has proposed that all professors working in PEC be made senate members and all deans be given representation in the body as opposed to current composition.

Speaking about the same, PEC director Baldev Setia said the motive behind the move is to ensure representation to all professors and deans and allow for participation in academic decision-making.

If accepted by the senate, the proposal will go to the PEC’s board of governors (BoG) for a nod before being sent to the UT administration. If it was to get final approval, the number of PEC’s senate members would rise from around 26 now to around 45.

Current structure

In the current structure, besides ex-officio members, the PEC senate includes two associate professors from departments (by election), two assistant professors from the departments (by election), two persons from educationists of repute or persons from any other field related to the activities of the institute who are not in the service of the institute (nominated by the chairman of board of governors) and two persons who are not the members of the teaching staff (co-opted by the senate for their specialised knowledge).

Other agendas

The senate will also deliberate on revisiting the institute’s PhD rules and guidelines. PEC officials said the draft of the proposed changes will be tabled during the meeting.

Additionally, the admissions and the placement data will also be reported to the senate during its meeting.

