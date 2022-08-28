Prostitution racket: Seven spa centres raided in Mohali, 3 held

Cracking down on a prostitution racket, police raided seven spa centres situated along VIP Road, Zirakpur, on Saturday. The owner of one of the establishments and two customers were arrested.

Acting on a tip off, police teams led by station house officer (SHO) Deepinder Singh raided the establishments. The SHO said, “During the raids, a sex racket was busted, and arrests were made accordingly. We detained 39 women and interrogated them. However, the women were not arrested as they were victims.”

The SHO said efforts were on to arrest the owners of the six other spas. The accused were booked under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 370 (punishment for trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956.