Protest against e-tendering in Haryana: Over 50 sarpanches detained, released hours later

Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Rohtash Dhull, Jind deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said when sarpanches didn’t lift the blockade, the police had to remove them from the spot. Police sources added that preventive action has been taken against protesting sarpanches in Haryana, who were released after a few hours of detention.

More than 50 sarpanches were detained by the Jind police when they were protesting outside the deputy commissioner’s office against the e-tendering system introduced by the Haryana government. However, they were released after a few hours. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

More than 50 sarpanches were detained by the Jind police when they were protesting outside the deputy commissioner’s office against the e-tendering system introduced by the state government. However, they were released after a few hours.

The protesting village heads asked Jind deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar to visit their dharna site to receive their memorandum, but the latter refused their demand.

When the DC did not come there, the sarpanches started their dharna in front of the DC office and blocked his exit. District officials requested the protesters to lift their dharna from outside the DC office, but they remained adamant.

The sarpanches claimed that duty magistrate Ajay Saini ordered lathi charge on them around 4 pm.

Rohtash Dhull, Jind deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said when sarpanches didn’t lift the blockade, the police had to remove them from the spot. Police sources added that preventive action has been taken against protesting sarpanches, who were released after a few hours of detention.

Ranbir Singh Gill, state president of the Haryana Sarpanch Association, said, “Action against village heads will not be tolerated. Now sarpanches will gherao chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar,” he added.

Khaps and political parties condemned the move of using force and sought an action against officials concerned. Khap leaders extended their support to the protesting sarpanches.

