Protest erupts after 35 illegal houses razed in Karnal’s Valmiki Basti

Amid protest by residents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Karnal, carried out a demolition drive at Valmiki Basti in Sector 12 here on Wednesday.

Police were deployed to control the protesters and the teams demolished 35 houses that were built illegally.

The officials leading the demolition drive claimed that the action was initiated following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.

Deepak Ghanghas, estate officer, HSVP said that the state government has provided around 50 sq mt plots each to all the 226 families at Sector 16 in the city, besides financial assistance to build houses.

A total of 68 houses have been constructed at the new site and even 28 people have shifted there. Most of the razed structures belong to those families who have already shifted to the new site.

The protesters alleged that the houses of the poor people are being demolished as they were living there for the past several years.

They said that the houses were not complete but the administration has started to demolish their houses.