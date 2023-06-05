Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Kin end protest after assurance of probe

Ludhiana: Kin end protest after assurance of probe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2023 04:31 AM IST

The family raised serious allegations against the hospital staff, alleging that death happened due to medical negligence on part of the authorities

Protesting family members of a 32-year-old man, Gaurav, who died during treatment at the emergency ward of Lord Mahaveer Civil Hospital, ended their protest in the afternoon after the hospital’s nodal officer assured them of a probe into the matter.

HT Image
HT Image

The family raised serious allegations against the hospital staff, alleging that death happened due to medical negligence on part of the authorities. They claimed that the patient died as a result of being administered an incorrect dose of medication through his glucose drip by a staff nurse.

His brother, Sonu, accused the hospital staff of neglecting his brother’s care despite his admission in the morning.

The family alleged that doctors were not available in the emergency ward and the patient was left at the mercy of staff nurses. According to the hospital authorities, Gaurav was brought to the facility around 11 am after being hit by a train on a railway line near Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

“To ascertain the cause of the death, a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow after the family members submit their complaint at the civil surgeon’s office listing their allegations,” hospital’s nodal officer Dr Charankamal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out