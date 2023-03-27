Protesting Haryana Congress welcomes BJP, JJP leaders into party fold

At least 56 leaders and activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), including three former legislators, joined the Haryana Congress on Sunday in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. At least 56 leaders and activists from the BJP, JJP, INLD, AAP and BSP, including three former legislators, joined the Haryana Congress. (Hindustan Times)

The move to come under the Congress party’s wings coincided with Haryana Congress’ six-hour satyagraha held to protest the former party president Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in a criminal defamation case.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said, “There is no place for vengeance in a democracy. BJP is resorting to vendetta politics against Rahul Gandhi, but the Congress is ready to fight against it pursuing the path of satyagraha.”

Slamming the BJP and JJP for trying to divert the attention of the public from the real issues, he added, “They should pay attention to the situation in the state today and should solve the problems of the people. Today, farmers are worried due to non-operation of portals in mandi and non-purchase of mustard.”

The former CM also criticised the state government for not providing any compensation nor assessing the damages faced by the farmer amid inclement weather conditions, saying, “Not only this, due to non-operation of the portal, the farmers are not even able to appeal for compensation. The government should immediately get girdawari done and give compensation to the farmers.”

Hooda welcomed the three ex-members of legislative assembly (MLA) — Padam Singh Dahiya, Bijender Kadian and Moola Ram Gurjar — and other leaders into the party fold. Among the others who joined the Congress included retired session judge Rakesh Yadav; and leaders of frontal organisations of the BJP and JJP.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Udai Bhan, meanwhile, said a steady wind that had been blowing in the favour of Congress has now taken the form of a storm, adding, “By the time the elections come, it will turn into a typhoon.”

A majority of the Congress MLAs, former MLAs, and other senior party leaders were present for the satyagraha, which was organised between 10 am to 4 pm.