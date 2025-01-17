Protestors halt screening of Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ in Ludhiana

The release of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency faced disruptions in Ludhiana as cinema halls across the city cancelled screenings following protests by various Sikh organisations. Members of Sikh organisations protesting outside a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Adding to the turmoil, popular ticket-booking platforms have also halted bookings for the film in Ludhiana cinemas, compounding the impact of the protests.

The demonstrations began on the release day, with members of Sikh groups gathering outside venues demanding a complete ban on the film. Protestors carried placards, raised slogans, and expressed strong objections, alleging the film depicts the Sikh community in a negative light.

Ramandeep Singh, one of the protestors, said, “This film is a deliberate attempt by Kangana Ranaut and her party to defame Sikhs and Punjab. It’s no coincidence that she has faced backlash in the past for her remarks on Punjab’s farmers.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also criticised the film, alleging political motives. Speaking to the media, he stated, “The story of this film was scripted in the Prime Minister’s Office. It’s a deliberate attempt to defame a party, its leader, and to spread hatred. The Censor Board must take strict action against such films.”