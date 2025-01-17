Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Protestors halt screening of Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 18, 2025 05:04 AM IST

The demonstrations began on the release day, with members of Sikh groups gathering outside venues demanding a complete ban on the film in Ludhiana

The release of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency faced disruptions in Ludhiana as cinema halls across the city cancelled screenings following protests by various Sikh organisations.

Members of Sikh organisations protesting outside a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Members of Sikh organisations protesting outside a cinema in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Adding to the turmoil, popular ticket-booking platforms have also halted bookings for the film in Ludhiana cinemas, compounding the impact of the protests.

The demonstrations began on the release day, with members of Sikh groups gathering outside venues demanding a complete ban on the film. Protestors carried placards, raised slogans, and expressed strong objections, alleging the film depicts the Sikh community in a negative light.

Ramandeep Singh, one of the protestors, said, “This film is a deliberate attempt by Kangana Ranaut and her party to defame Sikhs and Punjab. It’s no coincidence that she has faced backlash in the past for her remarks on Punjab’s farmers.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also criticised the film, alleging political motives. Speaking to the media, he stated, “The story of this film was scripted in the Prime Minister’s Office. It’s a deliberate attempt to defame a party, its leader, and to spread hatred. The Censor Board must take strict action against such films.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On