Protests in Ladakh for statehood and inclusion in Sixth Schedule

Two days after the release of climate activist Sonman Wangchuk, protests were held in Leh on a call given by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to press for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh region in Sixth Schedule. People during protest call given by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, in Kargil on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

Thousands of men and women participated in the protests and took out rallies in support of statehood and Sixth Schedule at Leh, Kargil and other towns. Shutdown was observed in Kargil and Drass towns. Shops remained open in Leh as there wasn’t any call for shutdown.

LAB and KDA had called for day long protest in the entire Ladakh region. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said.

The LAB and KDA had called the protest before Wangchuk’s release to demand the next round of talks with the Union Home Ministry, as promised during the High-Powered Committee meeting.

The co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, said that peaceful protests would go on till their demands aren’t met. “We want justice for the people of our region,” he said.

He also blamed a senior police officer for trying to provoke the people during the protest and demanded that the particular officer should be shifted from Leh.

Sajjad Kargili, senior leader of KDA said the peaceful protests were organised in Ladakh for Statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. “The Kargil Merchant Association has decided to close shops in solidarity with the call given by KDA–Apex leadership. For the last six years, the people of Ladakh have been deprived of democratic representation and constitutional safeguards. The voices from the mountains are growing louder for justice, rights, and restoration of democracy.”

Big rallies were also held in Kargil and Drass towns.

KDA chairman Asghar Karbalia said that they are always ready for talks on issues related to Ladakh. “So far we have held 15 to 16 rounds of talks unfortunately it’s MHA that is showing stubbornness. It’s MHA that’s giving us date after date for talks. With an open mind we are always ready for talks.”

A social activist who was part of the protest said that changing LG’s won’t make any difference on the ground. “If government is sincere then they should give us statehood and Sixth schedule. We are being powerless people who are being ruled by officers.”

The last round of talks was held on February 4. During the meeting, which was the first since last year’s clashes, both groups had demanded that Wangchuk be freed and 70 other detainees be released unconditionally.

In 2023, the Union home ministry had formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home Nityanand Rai to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, considering its location and strategic importance. The panel, which included the members of the LAB and KDA— a collective of trade unions, tourist bodies, and religious and political groups — deliberated on protections for land and employment, and the empowerment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, and other constitutional safeguards.