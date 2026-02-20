Prove charges within 72 hours or face action: SGPC to Giani Raghbir Singh

Taking serious note of allegations levelled by Golden Temple head granthi and former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the executive committee of the gurdwara body on Thursday decided to issue him a notice asking him to substantiate his charges within 72 hours, failing which action will be initiated. On Wednesday, the head granthi had made allegations during a press conference in Jalandhar, accusing the Badal family of “grievously hurting” Sikh religious sentiments for political gains and calling for a Sarbat Khalsa to “liberate” the SGPC (HT)

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC executive committee presided over by apex gurdwara body president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Briefing the media after the meeting, which lasted around two-and-a-half hours, Dhami said the panel had deliberated seriously on the matter before authorising him to take appropriate action if Giani Raghbir fails to provide written proof within the stipulated time.

“Giani Raghbir Singh, who is currently on leave, has defamed the institution and its administration by making allegations from a position of respect without presenting solid evidence. He has been directed to submit written proof within 72 hours,” Dhami said.

The head granthi had made the allegations during a press conference in Jalandhar on Wednesday, accusing the Badal family of “grievously hurting” Sikh religious sentiments for political gains and calling for a Sarbat Khalsa to “liberate” the SGPC. He was removed as Akal Takht jathedar by the SGPC executive committee in March last year but continues to serve as the head granthi of the Golden Temple.

Responding to allegations by SAD (Punar Surjeet) president and former acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh regarding funds linked to land acquired under a GMADA scheme at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali and the sale of land belonging to Gurdwara Bhattha Sahib in Ropar, Dhami termed the charges baseless.

He said all transactions related to the sale and purchase of land at Gurdwara Bhattha Sahib were conducted strictly in accordance with rules and in a transparent manner. Similarly, the compensation received for land acquired by GMADA at Gurdwara Amb Sahib was as per due procedure. Dhami demanded that Harpreet Singh issue a public apology, failing which a defamation case would be filed by the management of the concerned gurdwaras.

Addressing allegations of fraudulent land sale involving the manager of Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Dhami said an inquiry is underway and strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

On the issue of Sikh prisoners, Dhami criticised the rejection of the release plea of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar by the Delhi Sentence Review Board, terming it “deeply unfortunate”.

Dhami also said the SGPC has constituted a committee to address the misuse of modern technology for activities targeting religions. The body plans to create its own databank on Sikh principles, history and sources, engage with AI companies, and launch mass-reporting software along with awareness initiatives.