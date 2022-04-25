Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab.
Reminding Kejriwal of his promise to a delegation of farmers in October last that there will be no farmers’ suicides from April 1 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab, the PCC president said that 14 suicides have taken place in the last 24 days. “Nobody stops you and your party’s government in Punjab from providing relief to farmers which you promised, why are you not doing that?” he asked Kejriwal while wondering why chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders in the state were silent on such a serious issue.
Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore. He asked Kejriwal to provide relief to the farmers instead of making fake and false claims and promises.
TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five
A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday. The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar's granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar's 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.
102kg heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ consignment recovered at Attari ICP
Custom officials have recovered 102kg of heroin that was concealed in a stock of mulethi (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amritsar customs commissioner (preventive) Rahul Nangare said the contraband was detected after goods were scanned in the X-ray machine as per the prescribed examination procedure.
Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings
The municipal corporation has imposed a penalty of ₹31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings. The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents' Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary. Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party's victory in the Punjab elections.
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
