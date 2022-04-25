Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab.

Reminding Kejriwal of his promise to a delegation of farmers in October last that there will be no farmers’ suicides from April 1 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab, the PCC president said that 14 suicides have taken place in the last 24 days. “Nobody stops you and your party’s government in Punjab from providing relief to farmers which you promised, why are you not doing that?” he asked Kejriwal while wondering why chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders in the state were silent on such a serious issue.

Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore. He asked Kejriwal to provide relief to the farmers instead of making fake and false claims and promises.