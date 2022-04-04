Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.
The case was registered on a complaint by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.
In his complaint, Ahluwalia accused Bagga of making provocative, false and inflammatory statements to outrage religious feelings, promote disharmony and create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will.
Bagga, who came under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party for his alleged derogatory tweets against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, had claimed on Saturday that a team of Punjab Police had reached his house in Delhi to arrest him.
The AAP is in power in Punjab as well.
The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
Bagga was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), according to the FIR.
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
Mann meets representatives of Sikh society in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad : Representatives and dignitaries of the Sikh society of Gujarat called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, after the latter's visit to the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Shahibaug with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. According to the AAP's tweet, both the leaders visited the temple to offer prayers for the country's peace and prosperity.
Cotton prices hit all-time high at ₹8,200/ quintal
Much to the joy of cotton farmers, Punjab recorded an average all-time high rate of ₹8,200 per quintal, a jump of 26% from the previous season kharif season. The 2021-22 cotton season has almost come to an end in Punjab. In 2021-22, farmers managed to earn ₹1,804 crore from the “white gold” when the first major pink bollworm attack in Punjab hit the yield and quality of cotton.
Farmer commits suicide as nagar panchayat digs up his orchard
A farmer allegedly committed suicide in his orchard on the outskirts of Rasulabad, in Kanpur dehat, after the Rasulabad nagar panchayat got his orchard dug up to take mud for some project in Kanpur dehat, his son Ankur Singh said in Ankur Singh's police complaint. Station house officer, Rasulabad, Pramod Kumar Shukla said police have lodged an FIR under section 306 of IPC. Police have found a suicide note on the deceased, Ankur Singh said.
SMS alerts on tap water status for Bundelkhand, Vindhya houses soon
LUCKNOW: All households in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, would soon get SMS alerts informing the residents about the status of the tap water scheme for their house or locality. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev has already issued instructions for executing the plan in a time-bound manner. He also asked officials to ensure clean drinking water supply to villages affected by arsenic and communicable diseases, on a priority basis, ahead of the rainy season.
