 PRTC contract workers stage protest over low salaries - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PRTC contract workers stage protest over low salaries

PRTC contract workers stage protest over low salaries

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 09:29 PM IST

PRTC contract workers protest lack of salary revision, claim government failed on all fronts. Bus services suspended in response to planned protest march.

Members of the PRTC contract workers’ union staged a protest march near the Deputy Commissioner’s office over lack of revision in salary here on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

While addressing the gathering , Shamsher Singh, the union’s general secretary, said “the government has failed on all fronts” as he highlighted the increasing discontent among the unemployed youth of Punjab. He added that despite the government’s written assurance to accept their demands, the management has constantly been creating hurdles in its implementation. “During the past one year, the salaries have reduced by approximately five percent. Instead of forming a committee to resolve the issues, the workers are being dismissed from their jobs” he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In response to the ongoing protests, the state government has decided to suspend the bus services following the afternoon of 12th March as a massive protest march is scheduled to be held from Mohali to Chandigarh on March 13th. “The government and transport department will be held responsible for any losses incurred during the protest” said Shamsher Singh in the presence of union leaders Tarvinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, and Amritpal Singh, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On