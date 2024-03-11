PRTC contract workers stage protest over low salaries

Members of the PRTC contract workers’ union staged a protest march near the Deputy Commissioner’s office over lack of revision in salary here on Monday. HT Image

While addressing the gathering , Shamsher Singh, the union’s general secretary, said “the government has failed on all fronts” as he highlighted the increasing discontent among the unemployed youth of Punjab. He added that despite the government’s written assurance to accept their demands, the management has constantly been creating hurdles in its implementation. “During the past one year, the salaries have reduced by approximately five percent. Instead of forming a committee to resolve the issues, the workers are being dismissed from their jobs” he added.

In response to the ongoing protests, the state government has decided to suspend the bus services following the afternoon of 12th March as a massive protest march is scheduled to be held from Mohali to Chandigarh on March 13th. “The government and transport department will be held responsible for any losses incurred during the protest” said Shamsher Singh in the presence of union leaders Tarvinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, and Amritpal Singh, among others.