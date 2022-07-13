PRTC contractual staff shut bus stand for 2 hours, commuters suffer
With the contractual staff of PRTC/roadways department shutting down the bus stand for two hours in a protest against the state government over delay in payment of salary, traffic chaos outside the bus stand and delay in services troubled the passengers and commuters on Wednesday.
The employees slammed the state government stating that they have not yet received the salary for the month of June and the government is turning a blind eye towards their situation. The employees’ union further warned the government of a strike, if the salary is not released by July 19.
As the inter-state bus terminal remained shut from noon till 2 pm, the buses were being operated from outside the bus stand due to which traffic jams were also witnessed.
The officials at the bus stand said the protest hampered the movement of around 50–60 buses. A few buses got cancelled, while the others got delayed due to the protest.
District president of the employees’ union Satnam Singh said the agitation was raised at all the bus stands across the state and they would announce a strike, if the salary is not released by July 19. “We have also been demanding regularisation of contractual employees and will continue to raise agitation until their genuine demand are fulfilled,” he said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced regularisation of employees ahead of elections, but the government is not paying heed to the issue now.
Meanwhile, the passengers demanded that the employees should not trouble public and find another way to make their voice heard at state-level.
A passenger, Kuldeep Singh, said he was on his way to Ferozepur and got late by around half-an-hour, waiting for a bus outside the bus stand on Wednesday. The employees should not harass public. he said.
Bus stand station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said, “The state department has to release the salaries and efforts are being made to resolve the issue at state-level only.”
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
Doctors lodge complaint after 2 persons barge into Jargon hospital
Ludhiana A senior medical officer,Dr Pardeep Mohindra, and other medical officers at Civil Hospital, Jagraon, lodged a complaint with the Ludhiana rural police accusing two persons, posing as representatives of a political party, of obstructing official duty. Mohindra said the accused claimed to conduct a checking of the sub-divisional hospital premises (SDH), Jagraon. On being asked about who had authorised them to conduct the checking, the persons could not provide any valid authority letter and soon, fled the hospital. The SMO and the medical officers have claimed to have the video and audio evidence of the same.
Jail staff conducts surprise check, 8 mobiles phones recovered
Ludhiana Eight mobile phones were recovered from the inmates of Ludhiana Central jail during a surprise check on Wednesday. In the first case, the police have booked Gurvinder Singh and Baljit Singh from whom two mobile phones were recovered. The other two FIRs have been registered against unidentified accused on the basis of the complaint lodged by assistant superintendent Sarup Chand. He said the team had recovered three phones lying abandoned in the toilet of a barrack and three in the premises of the jail. Three separate cases under Section 52-A of the Prison Act have been registered against the accused.
MC Class-4 staffers’ protest enters Day 8
Ludhiana The chain hunger strike by Class-4 staffers of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee outside the civic body’s Zone-A office entered its eighth day on Wednesday. The union has been seeking regularisation of 2,800 contractual employees. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi met the protesting employees and assured that he will arrange a meeting with the principal secretary of local bodies department on Thursday. Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar is also expected to participate in the meeting. Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, said that further decision regarding the agitation will be taken after the meeting scheduled on Thursday.
-
In revamped Grap, ban on diesel car when air severe+
Diesel vehicles not conforming to BS-VI will be banned in the National Capital Region if the Air Quality Index rises above 450, construction work will be halted above an AQI of 400, and diesel generators cannot be run if the index breaches 300, according to a revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to combat air pollution.
-
Ludhiana | Education dept warns government teachers of action if they exceed ex-India leave
Taking a serious note of government teachers exceeding their ex-India or other leaves than the permitted period, the Punjab education department has once again warned them of strict departmental action. In a recent order dated July 11, the office of director, education department, has asked all district education officers (DEOs) in the state to report or inform immediately about the employees who exceed their granted leaves to the head office in SAS Nagar.
-
Ludhiana| 4 rabid stray dogs caught in 6 months
The civic body is in a stew over the rising number of rabid stray dogs being reported in the city. Four such cases have been reported from different parts of the city in the last six months. The MC has recently received the post-mortem reports from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Earlier, the department had also caught four rabid dogs in the last one-and-a half-year.
-
Agnipath Scheme violence in Ludhiana: 23 accused sent to judicial custody
After being in GRP custody for a day, a local court on Wednesday sent 23 accused held by the police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme to judicial custody. The local Government Railway Police had brought these accused on a production warrant on July 12.
-
IMD sounds ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ alert for Pune city
The India Meteorological Department has forecast 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the city and neighbouring areas, including the ghats, in the next 24 hours. “Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune on July 13 to 14. Chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Pune on July 15,” reads the IMD statement.
