Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PRTC, Punbus contractual staffers end strike

PRTC, Punbus contractual staffers end strike

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 09:46 PM IST

The contractual staffers of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punbus have called off their strike after an announcement by Punjab government to fulfill their demands

Due to the protest services of around 3000 Punjab government buses had been affected causing inconvenience to the passengers. (HT file photo)
Due to the protest services of around 3000 Punjab government buses had been affected causing inconvenience to the passengers. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The contractual staffers of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punbus have called off their strike after an announcement by the Punjab government to fulfill their demands.

The members of the PRTC/Punbus/Punjab roadways contractual employees’ union were protesting since Friday against the suspension of a Punbus conductor in Batala and the transfer of 15 staffers from Ferozepur to Patti. Due to the protest services of around 3000 Punjab government buses had been affected causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The Punjab government has decided that enquiry in the case of the suspension of conductor Pritpal Singh will be completed in three days and the transfers of employees will be reviewed by the transport department.

Shamsher Singh, general secretary of the union, said “The government has started the review of the transfer of staff and we are expecting that the suspended conductor will be reinstated soon.”

There are around 7000 employees in PRTC, Punbus and Roadways who are working on a contract basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out