PRTC, Punbus contractual staffers end strike

The contractual staffers of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punbus have called off their strike after an announcement by the Punjab government to fulfill their demands.

The members of the PRTC/Punbus/Punjab roadways contractual employees’ union were protesting since Friday against the suspension of a Punbus conductor in Batala and the transfer of 15 staffers from Ferozepur to Patti. Due to the protest services of around 3000 Punjab government buses had been affected causing inconvenience to the passengers.

The Punjab government has decided that enquiry in the case of the suspension of conductor Pritpal Singh will be completed in three days and the transfers of employees will be reviewed by the transport department.

Shamsher Singh, general secretary of the union, said “The government has started the review of the transfer of staff and we are expecting that the suspended conductor will be reinstated soon.”

There are around 7000 employees in PRTC, Punbus and Roadways who are working on a contract basis.