PSA to be slapped on drug smugglers, says J&K top cop

JAMMU: The director general of police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that attempts were being made from across the border in recent times to revive terrorism in Reasi, but the police along with security forces have foiled the plans. Reasi district has the famous and one of the most sacred Hindu shrines of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trrikuta Hills.

Singh said people involved in narcotics trade will be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). “All involved in the narcotics trade will be booked under the PSA. It is our collective responsibility to protect our young generation from the menace,” Singh said.

“In Reasi, there were some incidents in recent times wherein attempts were being made to revive terrorism, but our police and security forces foiled them. A big terrorist (Talib Hussain Shah) was recently arrested from Mahore, and his network was smashed. Those involved in it were arrested and are now in jails,” he told reporters after inaugurating a police memorial in Reasi.

The DGP further said that while security forces and police foiled attempts of the adversary to revive terrorism, activities in the launch pads and terror camps continued on the Pakistani side.

“But we are alert to the situation. We have broken the back of terrorism in Valley also, and now only a few of them are left, who are dormant. We will eliminate them also,” he said.

The DGP recalled how Pakistan-backed Fidayeen had planned to disturb PM Narendra Modi’s Palli visit on April 24.

“However, in a pre-dawn attack at Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu, they were swiftly eliminated. It was also a part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu and sabotage the Prime Minister’s visit,” he said.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the security forces acted well in time and eliminated both the terrorists before they could carry out a major terror attack.

Palli was 20 km from Jalalabad in the Sunjuwan area of Jammu.

On the Katra bomb blast on a bus, he said that the probe was on and important findings will be presented before the court in due course of time.

It may be stated here that inquiry reports of the January 1 stampede at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine that left 12 pilgrims dead and scores injured and May 12 sticky bomb blast in a bus in Katra that left four pilgrims dead and 22 others injured were yet to be shared in the public domain.

On Monday, the DGP had said that the separatist Hurriyat Conference was finished in Jammu and Kashmir, but attempts were being made to keep it alive from Pakistan.