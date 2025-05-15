PSEB Class 12: Girls take podium positions, medical student from Barnala tops Punjab with perfect 100%

Girls secured the top three positions in the Class-12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams, with the first position-holder, Harsirat Kaur of Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir School, Barnala, scoring a perfect 500 out of 500 in the medical stream. The results were declared on Wednesday. Students of a school in Ludhiana after the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) results were declared on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The second position went to Manveer Kaur of SS Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Kassoana (Ferozepur), who scored 498 out of 500 (99.6%) in the medical stream. The third position went to Arsh of Sri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mansa, who also scored 498 out of 500 (99.6%) in the humanities stream. Since both Manveer and Arsh secured 99.60%, the younger candidate, Manveer, was awarded the second position.

Overall pass percentage sees a 2% drop

The overall pass percentage, which stood at 91%, dropped by 2% compared to last year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.04%. Girls once again outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 94.32% compared to 88.08% for boys.

In all, 2,65,388 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 2,41,506 passed, 17,844 were placed in the compartment category, and 5,950 students failed.

The result has been uploaded on the PSEB’s official website, www.pseb.ac.in, and on www.indiaresults.com.

As many as 290 students made it to the merit list, out of which 55 were from schools in Ludhiana and 31 from Hoshiarpur. Malerkotla was the only district with no student in the merit list.

PSEB chairperson Amarpal Singh attributed the drop in pass percentage to stricter evaluation this year. “Keeping with the trend, girls have once again outperformed boys. Interestingly, the pass percentage in rural schools stood at 91.20%, which is slightly higher than that of urban schools at 90.74%,” he added.

Amritsar tops state

Amritsar district topped the state with a pass percentage of 96.29%, followed by Gurdaspur at 95.84%. Pathankot secured the third position with 94.21%. Barnala district ranked last with a pass percentage of 86.07%.

Meet the toppers

Harseerat Kaur

Harseerat Kaur,18

Rank: 1

Marks: 500/500

Stream: Medical

School: Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir School, Barnala

Family: Her father, Simardeep Singh, is a lecturer and currently holds the position of Barnala district mentor sports. Her mother, Manpreet Kaur, is a government schoolteacher.

Success mantra: Studied 15-16 hours a day, stayed away from phone

Aim: To become a gynaecologist

Manveer Kaur

Manveer Kaur, 17

Rank: 2

Marks: 498/500 marks (99.6%)

Stream: Medical

School: SS Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Kassoana, Ferozepur

Family: Father, Gurjant Singh, is a farmer, mother, Veerpal Kaur, is a homemaker

Success mantra: Studied 708 hours daily with the target of achieving more than 95%

Aim: To become an MBBS doctor (general physician) and serve the nation.

Arsh

Arsh, 17

Rank: 3

Marks: 498/500 (99.6%)

Stream: Humanities

School: Shri Tara Chand Sarvhitkari Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Bhikhi, Mansa

Family: Father, Karamjit Singh, is a teacher at Government Primary School, Aklia, and mother, Monika, is a science teacher at Government Middle School, Joga, Mansa.

Success mantra: Regular revision, credit to teachers and parents for the encouragement

Aim: To crack UPSC exams and join the civil services

